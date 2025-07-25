Friday, July 25, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen named in India's World Championship Squad

Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen named in India's World Championship Squad

The 20-member squad was finalised after the boxers went through a week-long assessment at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala

Nikhat Zareen, Nikhat, Zareen

India's Nikhat Zareen after her women’s 50kg Round of 16 boxing match against China's Wu Yu at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Zareen lost the match. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain were on Thursday named in India's squad for the World Championships set to take place in Liverpool in September.

The 20-member squad was finalised after the boxers went through a week-long assessment at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala.

The tournament, to be held from September 4 to 14, will be the first World Championships held under the aegis of the new governing body of the sport, World Boxing.

It will feature competitions in 10 weight classes for men and women. It will also be for the first time ever that male and female boxers would compete in an Olympics-style boxing at the same event for the title of World Boxing Champion.

 

Both Zareen and Borgohain had missed the women's nationals in March.

Also Read

Vijender Singh, Vijender

BFI interim body seeks Vijender's help to revamp training system

Imane Khelif

Imane Khelif Skips Eindhoven as Boxing Body Enforces Sex Verification

Lovlina Borgohain, Lovlina, Borgohain

Lovlina starts boxing academy in Guwahati, gets Rs 2 crore from CM

Imane Khelif

Is boxer Imane Khelif a biological male? What does 'leaked' lab report say

George Foreman

Heavyweight boxing legend, businessman George Foreman passes away at 76

While the two-time world champion Zareen was injured at the time, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Borgohain had missed the event as the Assam state unit refused to send her due to infighting in the federation.

The duo had competed at the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad earlier this month to return to the national camp, but they had also missed the recent World Cup in Astana.

The men's squad includes Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (90+ kg), two-time World Cup winners Hitesh Gulia (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) among others.

Squads  Women's: Meenakshi Hooda (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sanju Khatri (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (60kg), Sanamacha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Nupur Sheoran (80+ kg).

Men's: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin Siwach jr (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg), Harsh Chaudhary (90kg), Narender Berwal (90+ kg).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Harmanpreet Singh

Indian men's hockey team to tour Australia before Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Swimmers warm up before competition. (File photo: AP)

Small nation, big splash: Aussies dominate world swimming stage

Athletics, sports, track and field

World Athletics Tour Bronze 2025: AFI confirms Indian athlete line-up

Unnati Hooda

China Open: Unnati stuns Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag move ahead, Prannoy out

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin throw, World Athletics Championship 2023, India vs Pakistan

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem unlikely in Poland: Pakistani Javelin Coach

Topics : boxing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon