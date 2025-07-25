Friday, July 25, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Athletics Tour Bronze 2025: AFI confirms Indian athlete line-up

World Athletics Tour Bronze 2025: AFI confirms Indian athlete line-up

The event is an annual series of track and field competitions which are held under the aegis of World Athletics and it forms the second tier of international one-day meetings

Athletics, sports, track and field

Athletics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday announced the list of athletes eligible to participate in the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event in Bhubaneswar on the basis of their rankings on July 12.

The event is an annual series of track and field competitions which are held under the aegis of World Athletics and it forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the prestigious Diamond League.

"The athletes need to submit their online entry on the AFI Portal before 31st July 2025, all these athletes who will confirm their entry and if fails to participate will not be allowed to take part in 64th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2025," the AFI said.

 

More than 150 athletes from over 10 countries are slated to compete in the bronze-level global meet including Turkmenistan, Bhutan, Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Iraq, Vietnam, the Republic of Cameroon, Sri Lanka, Iran and the Maldives.

The competition will be held at the Kalinga Stadium.

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin throw, World Athletics Championship 2023, India vs Pakistan

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem unlikely in Poland: Pakistani Javelin Coach

World U20 Athletics India wins silver, (Photo: twitter)

Anti-doping amendment bill tabled to boost NADA's operational autonomy

Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Ganguly, Abhishek Sharm,

Former Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly eyes a long run with new companypremium

Athletics, sports, track and field

UK backs London's push to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships

AFI sets qualifying marks for World Athletics Continental Tour event

AFI sets qualifying marks for World Athletics Continental Tour event

Neeraj Chopra will not be a part of this event but several other top Indian athletes will be in action.

List of eligible athletes:  Men's:  100m: Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh, Manikanta Hoblidhar, Pranav Gurav, Amlan Borgohain, Harsh Santosh Raut, Tamilarasu S, Ragul Kumar G, Lalu Prasad Bhoi.

200m: Animesh Kujur, Amlan Borgohain, Ragul Kumar, Manikanta Hoblidhar, Vishal T K, Nithin B, Abhay Singh, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Shubham, Tamilarasu S, Abhin B Devadiga, Adesh Garsa.

400m: Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Amoj Jacob PA, Rince Joseph, Dharmveer Choudhary, Santhosh Kumar T, Jerome Sanjay Nishanth, Suraj A.

800m: Mohammed Afsal P, Krishan Kumar, Prakash Gadade, Pradeep Senthilkumar, Aman Kumar.

5000m: Gulveer Singh, Abhishek Pal, Sawan Barwal, Kiran Matre, Shadab Ayyub Pathan, Saurabh Kumar, Lovepreet Singh, Gagan Singh.

Long jump: Sreeshankar M, David P, Muhammad Anees Yahya, Lokesh Sathyanathan, Shahnawaz Khan, Sunny Kumar, Jeswin Aldrin J, Jithin Arjunan RC, Mohammed Muhassin.

Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Selva Prabhu T, Yuva Raj, Mohammed Muhassin, Vimal Mukesh T, Karthik Unnikrishnan, Mohammed Salahuddin SN, Gailey Venister D.

Javelin throw: Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, Shivam Lohakare, Rohit Yadav, Vikash Sharma, Kishore Kumar Jena, Sahil Silwal, Shashank Patil, Vikrant Malik.

Women's:  100m: Nithya Gandhe, Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha SS, Angel Silvia M, Harita Bhadra, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari AT, Vijaya Kumari, Sudeshna Shivankar, Sudheeksha, Sakshi Chavan.

200m: Nithya Gandhe, Vijaya Kumari, Unnathi Aiyappa, Agasara Nandini, Nithya Ramraj, Moumita Mondal, Madhumita Deb, Angel Silvia M.

400m: Aishwarya Mishra, Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj, Devyaniba Zala, Vijayakumari GK, Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Mathew.

800m: Chanda KM, Pooja, Amandeep Kaur, Nidhi Singh, Huidrom Bhumeshwory, Thota Sankeertana.

100m hurdles: Moumita Mondal, Nithya Ramraj, Pragyan Sahu, Nandhini Kongan, Anjali C, Agasara Nandini, Pranjali Patil, Kanimozhi C.

1500m: Pooja, Lili Das, Ankita Dhiyani, Chanda KM, Kajal Kanwade, Vineeta Gurjar, Deeksha KM, Amandeep Kaur.

Long jump: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan, Moumita Mondal, Pavana Nagaraj, Bhavani Yadav, Kusuma Ravada, Sandra Babu, Mubassina Mohammed, Abinaya Sri.

Javelin throw: Annu Rani, Jyoti Rakesh, Karishma S Sanil, Ramyashree Jain, Shilpa Rani, Uma Choudhary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Unnati Hooda

China Open: Unnati stuns Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag move ahead, Prannoy out

Olympics rings

Positive on India hosting 2036 Olympics, but prediction premature: IOA CEO

Pakistan hockey team

Pakistan hockey faces cash crunch, uncertain about Pro League participation

IOA, Indian Olympic Association

IOA panel to urge ministry for criminal law on doping substance peddlers

Vijender Singh, Vijender

BFI interim body seeks Vijender's help to revamp training system

Topics : athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon