Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi hails Indian women's Badminton Asia Team Championships win

The young sprightly group of Indian women's team, led by seasoned PV Sindhu, defied all expectations to come up trumps against two-time bronze medallists Thailand.

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

Indian women team celebrate after the win PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as "historical accomplishment" Indian women shuttlers winning the Badminton Asia Team Championships, and said the way our 'nari shakti' (women power) has been excelling in various sports is phenomenal.
Anmol Kharb yet again performed when it mattered, winning the decisive fifth rubber to lead the Indian women to a historic Badminton Asia Team Championships title with a tight 3-2 victory over a depleted Thailand, in Malaysia's Shah Alan on Sunday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The young sprightly group of Indian women's team, led by seasoned PV Sindhu, defied all expectations to come up trumps against two-time bronze medallists Thailand.
In a post on X, Modi said, "A historical accomplishment! Congratulations to the incredible Indian team who have, for the first time ever, won the Women's Team Trophy at the Badminton Asia Championships. Their success will motivate several upcoming athletes."

"The way our Nari Shakti has been excelling in various sports is just phenomenal," he said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Indian women face Thailand for gold medal

Indian women clinch historic gold in Badminton Asia Team Championships

Chirag Sen, Anmol emerge champions in National Badminton Championships

Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon?

Malaysia to discuss rice export curbs with India to find 'best solution'

Manika Batra stars in India's win over Hungary at World Championships

We can expect a Paris medal from Treesa-Gayatri if they qualify: Vimal

Pro League matches vital for Paris 2024 preparations: India coach Fulton

Indian women clinch historic gold in Badminton Asia Team Championships

Indian men's team beats Chile 3-0 in World TT Team C'ships opener

Topics : Narendra Modi Badminton

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon