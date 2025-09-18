World Athletics 2025 LIVE, IND vs PAK in javelin throw final: Sachin Yadav ahead of Neeraj &Arshad
Neeraj Chopra javelin final LIVE Updates: Neeraj is aiming to become only the third javelin thrower to defend his World Championship title when he takes the field in Tokyo today at 3:53 PM IST.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, is eyeing a historic feat at the same Japan National Stadium where his life took a dramatic turn. The poster boy of modern Indian athletics, Neeraj is aiming to become only the third javelin thrower to defend his World Championship title when he takes the field in Tokyo today at 3:53 PM IST.
He entered World Athletics 2025 as the defending champion, and today he will look to emulate his current coach Jan Zelezny by winning back-to-back titles at the world event.
|World Athletics Championship 2025 – Javelin throw final startlist
|Order of throw
|Athlete
|Country
|Personal Best
|Season best
|World Rankings
|1
|Julian WEBER
|GER
|91.51
|91.51
|1
|2
|Anderson PETERS
|GRN
|93.07
|89.53
|3
|3
|Arshad NADEEM
|PAK
|92.97
|86.4
|4
|Neeraj CHOPRA
|IND
|90.23
|90.23
|2
|5
|Julius YEGO
|KEN
|92.72
|85.96
|5
|6
|Curtis THOMPSON
|USA
|87.76
|87.76
|10
|7
|Cameron MCENTYRE
|AUS
|83.03
|83.03
|27
|8
|Dawid WEGNER
|POL
|85.67
|85.67
|21
|9
|"Sachin YADAV
|IND
|85.16
|85.16
|17
|10
|Rumesh Tharanga PATHIRAGE
|SRI
|86.5
|86.5
|12
|11
|Jakub VADLEJCH
|CZE
|90.88
|84.11
|6
|12
|Keshorn WALCOTT
|TTO
|90.16
|86.3
|4
Neeraj Chopra eases through qualification
- One throw was enough. Neeraj Chopra cleared 84.85m in his first attempt.
- The automatic qualification was set at 84.50m (Q), or the top 12 (q).
- The final cut-off stood at 82.80m, earned by Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage.
- Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio Da Silva, a 90m man this year, shockingly failed to qualify.
Neeraj’s golden form in 2025
- Chopra remains among the top favourites after his 90.23m personal best at Doha Diamond League.
- Though he hasn’t matched that mark since, the benchmark ensures he is a constant contender.
- Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, Julius Yego, and Arshad Nadeem all threw further than him on Wednesday, pointing to a fierce final.
A 90m elite field
Seven of the 12 finalists are part of the 90m+ club, including Chopra, Weber, and Nadeem.
India have two athletes in the final: Chopra and Sachin Yadav, who threw 83.67m.
Main contenders for World Athletics javelin title
Neeraj Chopra
PB: 90.23m, SB: 90.23m
Julian Weber
PB: 91.51m, SB: 91.51m
- Ranked World No. 1 and the year’s most consistent.
- Qualified with 87.21m after opening with 82.29m.
- Breached 91m twice this season, including 91.51m at Zurich Diamond League.
Anderson Peters
PB: 93.07m, SB: 89.53m
- Two-time World Champion, still the most decorated finalist.
- Led qualification with 89.53m in his second attempt.
- Finds form in Tokyo after inconsistent outings earlier in 2025.
Arshad Nadeem
PB: 92.97m, SB: 86.40m
- Olympic champion from Paris 2024 with a mammoth 92.97m.
- Entered Worlds after knee surgery and limited competition.
- Qualified with a last-gasp 85.28m after poor first two throws of 76.99m and 74.17m.
- His unpredictability makes him the ultimate wildcard.
Julius Yego
PB: 92.72m, SB: 85.96m
- Former World Champion from Kenya.
- Needed only one throw to qualify, registering a new season best of 85.96m.
Jakub Vadlejch
PB: 90.88m, SB: 84.11m
- Chopra’s frequent podium companion in recent years.
- Qualified with 84.11m despite limited competitions in 2025.
- Though below his best, pedigree makes him a dangerous outsider.
Keshorn Walcott
PB: 90.16m, SB: 86.30m
- The 2012 Olympic champion.
- Qualified with 83.93m.
- Season best of 86.30m in Belgium, followed by 84.95m at Zurich Diamond League.
World Athletics 2025 Javelin throw final live streaming and telecast details
- Event: Men’s javelin throw final (Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem)
- Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025
- Venue: Japan’s National Stadium, Tokyo (where Chopra won Olympic gold in 2021)
- Time: 3:53 PM IST
- Live Telecast in India: Star Sports Select 1 HD/SD, Star Sports Select 2 HD/SD
- Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website
4:07 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Sachin pips Neeraj after 1st throw
India's Sachin Yadav moves to Silver medal position with a throw of 86.27 metres.
4:04 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: USA's Curtis at Gold medal position
Curtis Thomson is at the Gold medal position with a throw of 86.67 metres.
Curtis Thomson is at the Gold medal position with a throw of 86.67 metres.
With this, Neeraj Chopra slips to Bronze medal position.
4:03 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Yugo disappoints in first attempt
In the first attempt, Kenya's Julio Yugo manages a timid throw of 76.58 metres.
4:02 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Neeraj at Silver medal position
In his first attempt, Neeraj Chopra is at the Silver medal position with a throw of 83.75 metres.
4:01 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Arshad starts with 82 metres
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hurls the javelin to 82.73 metres.
4:00 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Peters moves to pole position
Anderson Peters starts with a throw of 84.59 metres.
3:59 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Weber starts
Germany's Julian Weber starts with a throw of 83.63 metres.
3:55 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Rule for grand finale
First three will be taken by all 12 javelin throwers. After that two athletes will be eliminated on every throw.
3:52 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Starting list is here
3:51 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Golden boy is warming up
Neeraj Chopra along with compatriot Sachin Yadav is warming up as the competition begins.
3:48 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Other Indian in the final
Indians in the mix
India will have two throwers in the final. Alongside Chopra, Sachin Yadav (83.67m) squeezed in at 10th overall. Rohit Yadav (77.81m) and Yashvir Singh (77.51m) failed to make the cut, finishing 28th and 30th respectively.
3:40 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: The challengers from Europe and Africa
The India–Pakistan duel may headline the final, but challengers abound. Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion, topped qualification with a season-best 89.53m, showing signs of returning to peak form. Germany’s Julian Weber (87.21m) and Kenya’s Julius Yego (85.96m) also qualified comfortably, keeping the African and European challenge alive.
Add to that the presence of Czech veteran Jakub Vadlejch, American Curtis Thompson, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, and the stage is set for one of the most competitive javelin finals in recent history.
3:34 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: What happened in qualification round?
- One throw was enough. Neeraj Chopra cleared 84.85m in his first attempt.
- The automatic qualification was set at 84.50m (Q), or the top 12 (q).
- The final cut-off stood at 82.80m, earned by Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage.
- Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio Da Silva, a 90m man this year, shockingly failed to qualify.
3:32 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: How Neeraj performed in 2025
Neeraj Chopra’s performance in 2025 Potchefstroom Invitational (April 2025) Neeraj kicked off his season by winning the Potchefstroom Invitational in South Africa. Doha Diamond League – National Record 90.23 m (May 2025) He breached the 90-metre barrier for the first time in his career, throwing 90.23 m, setting a new Indian record, and finishing as runner-up. Janusz Kusociński Memorial, Poland (May 2025) He finished second in this European meet. Paris Diamond League (June 2025) Neeraj finished 1st with a throw of 88.16 m—one of his season’s bests. Golden Spike Ostrava (June 2025) He added another win, posting a top throw of 85.29 m. Neeraj Chopra Classic (July 5, 2025) At the inaugural edition of his namesake meet in Bengaluru, Neeraj captured gold with 86.18 m. Diamond League Final, Zurich In the final of the 2025 Diamond League, Neeraj finished second with a best throw of 85.01 m.
3:27 PM
Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Start list
First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:05 PM IST