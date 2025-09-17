Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World Athletics 2025 LIVE Updates, IND vs PAK in Javelin throw: Nadeem, Neeraj in action today
Live

World Athletics 2025 LIVE Updates, IND vs PAK in Javelin throw: Nadeem, Neeraj in action today

India vs Pakistan in javelin throw today: Neeraj Chopra's event will start at 3:40 PM IST while Arshad Nadeem's Group B event is set to begin at 5:15 PM IST.

World Athletics Championships 2025: India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action today

The spear is ready, the crowd is waiting, and the world’s eyes turn to Tokyo’s Japan National Stadium as Neeraj Chopra steps into the qualification round of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championship 2025. The Olympic and World champion carries with him the weight of a billion hopes as he prepares for another battle against old rivals and new challengers.
 
India vs Pakistan in javelin throw today? Who are Neeraj Chopra’s biggest rivals?
 
The field is stacked with talent. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion, remains Chopra’s fiercest competitor after their historic Asian 1–2 finish in Paris last year. Czech thrower Jakub Vadlejch, who claimed bronze at the Olympics, is back in the hunt. And Germany’s Julian Weber, who has openly spoken about breaking the European stranglehold on the event, will be desperate to change his fourth-place finishes at recent global meets into a podium spot.  In the qualificaton round, Neeraj Chopra is slated in Group A while Arshad Nadeem is in Group B. Neeraj Chopra's event will start at 3:40 PM IST while Arshad Nadeem's Group B event is set to begin at 5:15 PM IST. 
World Athletics Championship 2025
Javelin Throw event - Qualification round -Group A
Order Athlete Country Personal Best Season Best World Rankings
1 Neeraj CHOPRA IND 90.23 90.23 2
2 Julian WEBER GER 91.51 91.51 1
3 Keshorn WALCOTT TTO 90.16 86.3 4
4 Jakub VADLEJCH CZE 90.88 82.33 6
5 Edis MATUSEVIČIUS LTU 89.17 84.05 15
6 Cyprian MRZYGŁÓD POL 85.92 85.92 9
7 Keyshawn STRACHAN BAH 84.27 81.01 39
8 Marc Anthony MINICHELLO USA 82.65 82.65 19
9 Roderick Genki DEAN JPN 84.66 84.66 20
10 Lassi ETELÄTALO FIN 86.44 81.9 13
11 Pedro Henrique RODRIGUES BRA 85.11 79.94 46
12 Sumedha RANASINGHE SRI 85.78 85.78 30
13 Yuta SAKIYAMA JPN 87.16 87.16 16
14 Sachin YADAV IND 85.16 85.16 17
15 Dawid WEGNER POL 83.4 83.4 21
16 Haoran HU CHN 82.14 80.93 31
17 Sindri Hrafn GUÐMUNDSSON ISL 82.55 81.39 33
18 Billy JULIO LÓPEZ COL 81.55 80.06 38
19 Leandro RAMOS POR 84.78 81.94 29
 
 
  How has Neeraj Chopra performed this season?
 
Chopra enters the championship in strong form. He began the year with a solid throw of 88.36m at the Doha Diamond League, followed by a fourth-place finish in Zurich. His average distances this season hover around 91.5m, a mark that places him above his rivals. Adding to the aura is his record-setting 93.02m effort earlier in the season—a reminder that on his day, Chopra can out-throw anyone in the field.
 
What’s at stake?
 
Another  step towards medal would etch history for Chopra, making him the first thrower from outside Europe to win back-to-back medals at the World Championships. For India, it would extend the country’s newfound legacy in an event long dominated by European powerhouses. But before that Chopra need to cross 84.50 metre mark to book a place in final, which is scheduled to take place on September 18 (Thursday).
 
When and where is the event?
 
Event: Men’s javelin throw qualification round
 
Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
 
Time: 3:40 PM IST
 
Venue: Japan National Stadium, Tokyo
 
Where to watch live?
 
Telecast in India: Star Sports Network
 
Live streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website
 
Stay tuned as we bring you updates, throws, scores, and drama from Tokyo as Neeraj Chopra aims to soar once again with the spear.
3:33 PM

Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 Javelin throw event: Chopra is warming up

India's Golden boy Neeraj Chopra is seen warming up before his qualifying event, which is set to start at 3:40 PM IST.

Stay tuned for the latest updates...
3:32 PM

LIVE | World Athletics 2025 Javelin throw event: India vs Pakistan in Group B not A

In Group B, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be up against India's Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh


3:22 PM

Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 Javelin throw event: How many athletes will qualify for the final?

The road to the medal round is clear. The automatic qualification mark has been set at 84.50 metres. Any athlete crossing this distance in the qualification round will secure a direct entry into the final.
 
But the format ensures fairness. If fewer than 12 athletes breach the 84.50m line, the best remaining throws across both groups will be counted, making sure at least 12 competitors feature in the final. On the other hand, if more than 12 athletes surpass the automatic mark, all of them will advance—raising the stakes for what could become an exceptionally fierce final.
3:14 PM

Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 Javelin throw event: Indians in action in Group A

2:58 PM

Neeraj Chopra LIVE | World Athletics 2025 Javelin throw event

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of World Athletics Championship 2025's javelin throw event. India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be in action. Stay tuned for all the latest updates..
First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

