World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 8: Live action begins at 2:30 PM
Check FIDE and Chess.com's Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles to watch the live streaming of Gukesh vs Liren FIDE WCC Final Game 8
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 18-year-old Indian chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh and China’s reigning world champion Ding Liren will resume their battle for the world title in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore with Game 8 of the 14-game series on Wednesday, December 4, in hopes of finally breaking the deadlock and gaining the lead before going into Game 9 on Thursday, December 5.
The defending world champion Liren started the series with an emphatic win over his young Indian challenger. However, Gukesh, with a draw in the second game and a win in the third, brought the series to 1.5-1.5 before the first rest day. The second leg of the series saw three back-to-back draws in Games 4, 5, and 6, as both competitors headed to the second rest day of the series with a 3-3 tie.
Fans expected to finally see one of them get the upper hand after Game 7 on Tuesday, December 3. However, despite leading for most of the game, Gukesh, with some unwanted errors, allowed Liren to make a comeback and end the game with the fourth consecutive and fifth overall draw in the series.
On Thursday, the last thing the finalists would want is to settle for another draw, as the pressure might start to pile up if the deadlock continues.
Points progression in the series:
- After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren
- After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren
- After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren
- After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren
- After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren
- After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren
- After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren
FIDE WCC Final 2024: Gukesh vs Liren Game 8, Live Telecast Details
There will be no live telecast of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final.
FIDE WCC Final 2024: Gukesh vs Liren Game 8, Live Streaming Details
Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between Gukesh and Ding Liren will be streamed on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
Check all live updates of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between Gukesh and Ding Liren here.
2:05 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding coming up with a surprise opening move?
With Gukesh surprising Ding with a unique opening move in Game 7, Ding would be looking forward to do the same with white today.
1:51 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Magnus Carlsen on Game 7
Magnus Carlsen also pitched in his views on the previous game as he did enjoy the battle between two masterminds yesterday.
“This was a fantastic game. Really couldn’t have asked for more. Best game of the match so far. One that really thrilled everybody,” Carlsen said on the Take Take Take app. “There was a fascinating idea from Gukesh in the opening and almost entirely new concept. Then he played a really good game until a certain point. Ding started fighting back and we got a fantastic back-and-forth battle. Ding found a lot resources.”
1:40 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: What gets Gukesh ready for the battle?
While we have seen Gukesh closing his eyes and meditating during the games, the 18-year-old told us about his pre-game ritual to get his mind warmed up for the high stakes match.
Gukesh uses puzzles as his pre-game ritual which gets him ready for the games. “Not much. I just try to follow a specific routine. Puzzle Rush is always nice to do to warm up my mind,” he said.
1:30 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh's dominance in Game 7!
Game 7 saw the 18-year-old Grandmaster Gukesh dominate the proceedings with white against Ding who was visibly disappointed with his moves in the middle of the game. What looked like a 2nd win for Gukesh later turned out to be the fifth draw in 7 games between the duo. Ding would be feeling lucky to have got the draw after a bad day at the office.
1:24 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Story so far!
1:12 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding to start with white today!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Chess Championship 2024. Game 8 will be starting soon with Gukesh starting with black this time. Ding would be looking forward to take the lead in the contest after his great escape in Game 7.
First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:09 PM IST