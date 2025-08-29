PKL 2025 schedule, squads, teams, new kabaddi rules, live streaming

The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025) begins on National Sports Day (August 29). The return of India’s grassroots sport — kabaddi — will feature four significant changes.
As Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas prepare to clash in the PKL 2025 opener, fans should know the revamped rules, revised points system, and more.
Why have the organisers made changes?
After lacklustre fan engagement in the previous edition, the number of games has been reduced from 132 to 108. This move is aimed at keeping the 12 franchises’ players fitter over the course of the tournament.
Business Standard brings you a guide to understand how PKL 2025 will differ from earlier editions:
- No tied matches: In Season 12, there will be no ties in league-stage matches. Every match will have a decisive result. If scores remain level at the end of regulation time, a Golden Raid will determine the winner. Earlier, this rule applied only to knockout matches.
- Simpler points system: With no tied matches, the winner of a game will now earn two points, while the losing side will get none. Previously, both teams shared points in the event of a tie, and a team losing by fewer than seven points also received a point.
- Redefined playoffs: The playoff structure has been overhauled to give more teams a chance at the title while still rewarding the top finishers. A team finishing eighth in the league stage can now aim for the trophy — but only by surviving six consecutive knockout games: a play-in, three eliminators, a qualifier, and the final.
Squads of all 12 PKL teams
Bengal Warriorz squad for PKL 2025: Vishwas S, Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Devank Dalal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish, Parteek, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, Jang Kun Lee, Mayur Kadam, Himanshu, Shivansh Thakur, Harander, Ankit, Sandeep, Moolchandra Singh
Bengaluru Bulls squad for PKL 2025: Chandranaik M, Lucky Kumar, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ankush Rathee, Yogesh Bijender Dahiya, Sanjay Krishan Dhull, Dheeraj, Alireza Mirzaeian, Manish, Ahmadreza Asgari, Satyappa Matti, Akash Santosh Shinde, Mahipal, Sachin, Shubham Bitake, Amit Singh Thakur, Shubham Rahate, Sahil Suhas Rane
Dabang Delhi KC squad for PKL 2025: Sandeep, Mohit, Fazel Atrachali, Ashu Malik, Amir Hossein Bastami, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Naveen, Gaurav Chhillar, Mohit, Akshit, Neeraj Narwal, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Amit, Vijay, Anil Gurjar
Gujarat Giants squad for PKL 2025: Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Shubham Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Milad Jabbari, Rohit Kumar, Ajith V Kumar, Visvanth V, Amit, Sumit, Himanshu Yadav, Ankit, K Harish
Haryana Steelers squad for PKL 2025: Rahul Sethpal, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S Tate, Sahil, Manikandan N, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen Kumar, Rahul, Ashish, Hardeep, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Zubair, Ritik, Sachin
Jaipur Pink Panthers squad for PKL 2025: Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, Manjeet Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Ali Samadi Choubtarash, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Mohit, Uday Parte
Patna Pirates squad for PKL 2025: Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Sudhakar M, Ayan, Navdeep, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ankit Jaglan, Sanket Suresh Sawant, Maninder Singh, Amin Ghorbani, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Sombir, Mandeep
Puneri Paltan squad for PKL 2025: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep, Mohd. Amaan, Milad Mohajer, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Ashok Tupare.
Tamil Thalaivas squad for PKL 2025: Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, Narender, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Aashish, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Alireza Khalili, Mohit, Suresh Jadhav
Telugu Titans squad for PKL 2025: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Ankit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Sagar, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde, Amir Hossein Ejlali, Ganesh Parki, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Jai Bhagwan, Aman, Rahul Dagar
U Mumba squad for PKL 2025: Sunil Kumar, Rohit, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Satish Kannan, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ajit Chouhan, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Rinku Sharma, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravi, Mohammad Ghorbani, Sandeep Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Amarjeet
UP Yoddhas squad for PKL 2025: Sumit, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Keshav Kumar, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Vinay Rane, Ronak
Pro Kabaddi League 2025 full schedule
|PKL 2025 matches list
|Date
|Match
|City
|Venue
|August 29, Friday
|Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|August 30, Saturday
|Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|August 31, Sunday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 1, Monday
|Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 2, Tuesday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 3, Wednesday
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 4, Thursday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 5, Friday
|U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 6, Saturday
|Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 7, Sunday
|Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 8, Monday
|Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 9, Tuesday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 10, Wednesday
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 11, Thursday
|U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 12, Friday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 13, Saturday
|UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 15, Monday
|Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 16, Tuesday
|UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 17, Wednesday
|Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 18, Thursday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 19, Friday
|Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 20, Saturday
|Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 22, Monday
|Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 23, Tuesday
|Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 25, Thursday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 27, Saturday
|Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 29, Monday
|UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
|Chennai
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers
|Chennai
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
|September 30, Tuesday
|Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
|Chennai
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
|Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan
|Chennai
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
PKL 2025 LIVE STREAMING and TELECAST DETAILS
- Live Telecast in India: All matches will air on the Star Sports Network.
- Live Streaming in India: Available on the JioHotstar app and website.