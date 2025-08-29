Friday, August 29, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025 schedule, squads, teams, new kabaddi rules, live streaming

PKL 2025 schedule, squads, teams, new kabaddi rules, live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Check full schedule, squads, teams, new kabaddi rules, playoff format changes, and details on live telecast and streaming of all matches.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025) begins on National Sports Day (August 29). The return of India’s grassroots sport — kabaddi — will feature four significant changes.
 
As Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas prepare to clash in the PKL 2025 opener, fans should know the revamped rules, revised points system, and more.
 
Why have the organisers made changes?
 
After lacklustre fan engagement in the previous edition, the number of games has been reduced from 132 to 108. This move is aimed at keeping the 12 franchises’ players fitter over the course of the tournament.
 
 
Business Standard brings you a guide to understand how PKL 2025 will differ from earlier editions:

  • No tied matches: In Season 12, there will be no ties in league-stage matches. Every match will have a decisive result. If scores remain level at the end of regulation time, a Golden Raid will determine the winner. Earlier, this rule applied only to knockout matches.
  • Simpler points system: With no tied matches, the winner of a game will now earn two points, while the losing side will get none. Previously, both teams shared points in the event of a tie, and a team losing by fewer than seven points also received a point.
  • Redefined playoffs: The playoff structure has been overhauled to give more teams a chance at the title while still rewarding the top finishers. A team finishing eighth in the league stage can now aim for the trophy — but only by surviving six consecutive knockout games: a play-in, three eliminators, a qualifier, and the final.
Squads of all 12 PKL teams
 
Bengal Warriorz squad for PKL 2025: Vishwas S, Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Devank Dalal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish, Parteek, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, Jang Kun Lee, Mayur Kadam, Himanshu, Shivansh Thakur, Harander, Ankit, Sandeep, Moolchandra Singh
 
Bengaluru Bulls squad for PKL 2025: Chandranaik M, Lucky Kumar, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ankush Rathee, Yogesh Bijender Dahiya, Sanjay Krishan Dhull, Dheeraj, Alireza Mirzaeian, Manish, Ahmadreza Asgari, Satyappa Matti, Akash Santosh Shinde, Mahipal, Sachin, Shubham Bitake, Amit Singh Thakur, Shubham Rahate, Sahil Suhas Rane
 
Dabang Delhi KC squad for PKL 2025: Sandeep, Mohit, Fazel Atrachali, Ashu Malik, Amir Hossein Bastami, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Naveen, Gaurav Chhillar, Mohit, Akshit, Neeraj Narwal, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Amit, Vijay, Anil Gurjar
 
Gujarat Giants squad for PKL 2025: Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Shubham Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Milad Jabbari, Rohit Kumar, Ajith V Kumar, Visvanth V, Amit, Sumit, Himanshu Yadav, Ankit, K Harish
 
Haryana Steelers squad for PKL 2025: Rahul Sethpal, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S Tate, Sahil, Manikandan N, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen Kumar, Rahul, Ashish, Hardeep, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Zubair, Ritik, Sachin
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers squad for PKL 2025: Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, Manjeet Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Ali Samadi Choubtarash, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Mohit, Uday Parte
 
Patna Pirates squad for PKL 2025: Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Sudhakar M, Ayan, Navdeep, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ankit Jaglan, Sanket Suresh Sawant, Maninder Singh, Amin Ghorbani, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Sombir, Mandeep
 
Puneri Paltan squad for PKL 2025: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep, Mohd. Amaan, Milad Mohajer, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Ashok Tupare.
 
Tamil Thalaivas squad for PKL 2025: Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, Narender, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Aashish, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Alireza Khalili, Mohit, Suresh Jadhav
 
Telugu Titans squad for PKL 2025: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Ankit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Sagar, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde, Amir Hossein Ejlali, Ganesh Parki, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Jai Bhagwan, Aman, Rahul Dagar
 
U Mumba squad for PKL 2025: Sunil Kumar, Rohit, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Satish Kannan, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ajit Chouhan, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Rinku Sharma, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravi, Mohammad Ghorbani, Sandeep Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Amarjeet
 
UP Yoddhas squad for PKL 2025: Sumit, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Keshav Kumar, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Vinay Rane, Ronak
 

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 full schedule

PKL 2025 matches list
Date Match City Venue
August 29, Friday Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
August 30, Saturday Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
August 31, Sunday Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 1, Monday Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 2, Tuesday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 3, Wednesday Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 4, Thursday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 5, Friday U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 6, Saturday Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 7, Sunday Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 8, Monday Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 9, Tuesday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 10, Wednesday U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 11, Thursday U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants Vizag Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
September 12, Friday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur SMS Stadium
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 13, Saturday UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur SMS Stadium
Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 15, Monday Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Jaipur SMS Stadium
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 16, Tuesday UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz Jaipur SMS Stadium
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 17, Wednesday Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Jaipur SMS Stadium
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 18, Thursday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Jaipur SMS Stadium
U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 19, Friday Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Jaipur SMS Stadium
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 20, Saturday Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Jaipur SMS Stadium
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 22, Monday Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur SMS Stadium
Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 23, Tuesday Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Jaipur SMS Stadium
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 25, Thursday Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Jaipur SMS Stadium
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 27, Saturday Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz Jaipur SMS Stadium
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur SMS Stadium
September 29, Monday UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Chennai SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Chennai SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
September 30, Tuesday Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Chennai SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Chennai SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium

TAP HERE TO DOWNLOAD PKL 2025 FULL SCHEDULE

PKL 2025 LIVE STREAMING and TELECAST DETAILS

  • Live Telecast in India: All matches will air on the Star Sports Network.
  • Live Streaming in India: Available on the JioHotstar app and website.
  Check Pro Kabaddi League 2025 points table here

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

