Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan match list, SWOT analysis, live streaming, telecast

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan match list, SWOT analysis, live streaming, telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Check Puneri Paltan's full match list, SWOT analysis, complete squad, and details on live telecast and streaming of all games.

All you need to know about Puneri Paltan

All you need to know about Puneri Paltan

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Pro Kabaddi League champions Puneri Paltan will step into Season 12 (PKL 2025) with a burning desire to reclaim lost glory. After winning the coveted title in Season 10 (PKL 2023), the Pune-based franchise endured a slump previous edition (PKL 2024), finishing a disappointing eighth with just nine victories in 22 outings.
 
Now, as the new campaign kicks off on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag, Puneri Paltan aim to rise again — armed with a new head coach, a strengthened squad, and the hunger to prove they remain one of the league’s most consistent performers.  PKL 2025 live score and match updates on August 29 
 
 
Ajay Thakur takes the helm
 
In a major shift, former India captain Ajay Thakur has been promoted as Puneri Paltan’s head coach ahead of Season 12. Widely regarded as one of the greatest kabaddi players of his era, Ajay brings pedigree, leadership, and unmatched experience.
 
His glittering résumé includes 816 career PKL points, gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, along with the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. After cutting his teeth as an assistant coach last season, Ajay will now look to translate his on-mat brilliance into success from the sidelines.

Alongside him, Ashok Shinde has been appointed head strategist, ensuring Puneri Paltan return to a traditional dual-mentorship model.
 
Squad Dynamics and Key Concerns
 
Despite last season’s struggles, the franchise has retained the core of its squad and added eight new signings at the Season 12 Player Auction for a total spend of ₹5 crore. All-rounder Mohd Amaan, retained via the Final Bid Match card for ₹35 lakh, is tipped to emerge as one of the breakout stars.
 
However, much depends on the fitness of captain Aslam Inamdar, who missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery. With 480 raid points and 65 tackle points in 70 matches, Aslam’s influence is unquestionable. If he stays injury-free, Puneri Paltan’s campaign could regain momentum.
 
The defensive line is a mixed bag. While Abinesh Nadarajan anchors the right cover position, the lack of another quality option there could hurt. On the corners, Vishal Bhardwaj and Gaurav Khatri bring experience, but consistency will be key, while youngsters like Mohd Amaan and Rakesh must step up to provide balance.   
 

SWOT Analysis: Puneri Paltan in PKL 2025

  Strengths
  • Proven leadership under Ajay Thakur, a legend with deep tactical knowledge.
  • A talented all-round core featuring Aslam Inamdar, Mohd Amaan, and Vishal Bhardwaj.
  • Winning pedigree, with a title in Season 10 and six Playoff appearances in 11 seasons.
 
Weaknesses
 
  • Defensive frailties, especially the lack of depth at the right cover position.
  • Recent form slump — just nine wins last season — may weigh on confidence.
 
Opportunities
 
  • Youngsters like Amaan and Rakesh can evolve into match-winners with game time.
  • Ajay Thakur’s first full season as head coach offers a fresh tactical reset.
  • The chance to bounce back and reclaim their reputation as one of the league’s most consistent sides.
 
Threats
 
  • Injuries remain the biggest risk, especially with captain Aslam Inamdar’s recovery still under watch.
  • Overreliance on a few key names could expose gaps in squad depth.
 
PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Match List
 
First Match: August 29 vs opponent (to be announced in opening week fixtures)
 
Total Matches: 18 league-stage games
 

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full schedule

Date Match No Team 1 Team 2 Venue
August 29, 2025 2 Bengaluru Bulls Puneri Paltan Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 01, 2025 8 Puneri Paltan Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 03, 2025 11 Puneri Paltan Bengal Warriorz Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 04, 2025 14 Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi K.C. Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 08, 2025 22 Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 10, 2025 26 UP Yoddhas Puneri Paltan Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 13, 2025 32 Puneri Paltan Telugu Titans SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 18, 2025 40 U Mumba Puneri Paltan SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 19, 2025 41 Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 30, 2025 56 Bengal Warriorz Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 02, 2025 59 Puneri Paltan Bengaluru Bulls SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 04, 2025 63 Puneri Paltan Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 08, 2025 72 Puneri Paltan U Mumba SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 11, 2025 78 Tamil Thalaivas Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 12, 2025 79 Dabang Delhi K.C. Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 15, 2025 86 Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 18, 2025 95 Telugu Titans Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 19, 2025 99 Patna Pirates Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi 
 

Puneri Paltan full squad

Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep, Mohd. Amaan, Milad Mohajer, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Ashok Tupare
 

Puneri Paltan kabaddi Live Streaming and Telecast

 
Tournament Start Date: August 29, 2025
 
Venue for Opener: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
 
Total Matches for Puneri Paltan: 18 in the league phase
 
Live Telecast in India: All matches will air on the Star Sports Network.
 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

