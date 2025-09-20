PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna vs Delhi underway Haryana vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM IST
In the opener, the Patna Pirates take on the Dabang Delhi , while the nightcap will see Haryana Steelers lock horns with , both teams eager to get maximum points on the night.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is all set to resume action with the start of its second leg in Jaipur. Fans can expect a thrilling evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium, which will host another set of exciting encounters today.
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi
Match 43 of PKL Season 12 brings together two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum in a crucial clash. Patna Pirates, currently languishing at the bottom of the standings, are desperate to revive their season with a much-needed win. The three-time champions have struggled to find form and face a daunting challenge as they take on an in-form Dabang Delhi K.C., the only unbeaten team in the league.
Delhi have been dominant, winning all their matches and solidifying their status as title contenders. With contrasting objectives, this encounter promises high drama as Patna aims to derail Delhi’s perfect run.
Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi playing 7
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Navdeep, Maninder Singh, Deepak Singh, Milan Dahiya, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Ankit (C)
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Saurabh Nandal, Ajinkya Pawar, Surjeet Singh, Ashu Malik (C), Sandeep, Neeraj Narwal, Fazel Atrachali
Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 44 of PKL Season 12 features a thrilling showdown as reigning champions Haryana Steelers go head-to-head with Tamil Thalaivas. Known for their balanced and collective style of play, the Steelers will be tested by the Thalaivas’ dependence on their star skipper, Arjun Deshwal, whose individual brilliance often turns games around.
The contrasting strategies of both sides make this an intriguing battle. Haryana will look to continue their dominant form, while Tamil Thalaivas aim to pull off an upset. Adding extra weight to the match, coach Manpreet Singh stands just one step away from reaching a major milestone in his career.
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7
Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Patare, Neeraj, Sahil Narwal, Jaideep (C), Vinay, Hardeep
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak
PKL 2025 September 20 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 20 matches in India.
PKL 2025 September 20 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 20 matches from Jaipur here
8:17 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi lead 12-6!
Delhi still with the lead as the score stands at 12-6 with 5 minutes left in the half.
8:09 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi lead 6-4!
Delhi lead at the halfway stage of the half as the score stands at 6-4.Neeraj narwal and Saurabh contributing for Delhi
8:03 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi with the early lead!
Dabang Delhi take the early lead as they have the score at 4-3 with 5 minutes gone in the half.
8:00 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!
Delhi and Patna kick start their match on the night with 2 points at stake.
7:50 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the first tie to begin in jaipur tonight as fans get ready for non stop Kabaddi action tonight.
7:46 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd clash of the night!
Match 44 of PKL Season 12 sets the stage for an exciting clash between defending champions Haryana Steelers and the ever-unpredictable Tamil Thalaivas. Haryana, known for their cohesive and well-rounded gameplay, will face a stern test against the Thalaivas, who often rely on the individual brilliance of their captain, Arjun Deshwal, to swing matches in their favor.
The contrast in playing styles adds intrigue to this encounter—Haryana aiming to maintain their strong momentum, while Tamil Thalaivas look to spring a surprise. To add further significance, Steelers’ head coach Manpreet Singh is on the verge of achieving a major career milestone, making this matchup even more compelling.
7:45 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1st tie of the night!
Match 43 of PKL Season 12 features a critical showdown between two sides with vastly different campaigns. Patna Pirates, sitting at the bottom of the table, are in dire need of a turnaround as they search for their first big win of the season. The three-time champions have struggled to find rhythm and now face the formidable challenge of taking on Dabang Delhi K.C., the league’s only unbeaten team so far.
Delhi have been in exceptional form, winning every game and firmly establishing themselves as title favorites. With Patna fighting for redemption and Delhi aiming to extend their flawless streak, this matchup is set to deliver plenty of excitement.
7:37 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur hosts another double header!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage fo the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 with another set of matches coming up for the fans. Delhi, Patna, Haryana and the Tamil Thalaivas to feature tonight as the action begins at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 7:35 PM IST