Now, Google Play Store lets you download two apps simultaneously: Details

Google Play Store now lets you download two apps simultaneously. Previously, the Google app store for Android devices allowed one download at a time, pushing other requests for app download to the queue. In comparison, alternative Android app stores such as those from Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO allowed simultaneous app downloads. Now, Android smartphone users can choose to download two apps from the Google Play Store and the download will happen simultaneously.

Google has not shared any update regarding the changes in the Play Store, but the simultaneous app download is now available widely on Android smartphones.

Important to note, that the Play Store still does not allow multiple – more than two apps – downloads at the same time. We found in our test that Google Play Store indeed allows downloading two apps in a go. However, the app store pushes the third app download request to the queue.

Downloading multiple apps from Play Store

For comparison, the Apple's App Store handles up to three concurrent downloads and installations. Likewise, third-party app stores from Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO handle concurrent app download and installation.

Important to note, the Play Store feature works only for new app installations and not for app updates. However, according to reports, Google is planning to expand the feature for app updates too.

More such improvements and new features are expected to come for the Play Store and other Google services as the company plans to host its developers conference, Google I/O, on May 14. At the event, the US-based technology giant will announce its next-generation Android 15 operating system and key changes to its products and services such as Gemini AI, Workspace, and more. On the hardware side, Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel 8a smartphone during the Google I/O keynote session.