Home / Technology / Tech News / AI app to help goat farmers get fair price with weight estimates

AI app to help goat farmers get fair price with weight estimates

Being developed by CIRG, app to ensure farmers get right price for goats during fesitivals like Eid

Goat
As per some estimates, around Rs 100,000 crore worth of goats is bought and sold during the EID festivities twice a year.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

To ensure that goat farmers get the right price during festivals such as Eid, the Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based image processing application that accurately measures the body weight of these animals. CIRG is a premier research institute of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an autonomous organisation.
At present, goat markets in India are highly fragmented, unorganised, and unfavourable for small and marginal farmers as they are overwhelmingly dominated by traders.  These traders typically purchase goats based on their number (called “nug” in Hindi), with little or no attention given to
