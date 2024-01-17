Amazon utilises water, air, rail for faster delivery of packages in India

The expansion of the programme enabled more businesses to leverage e-commerce exports and sell globally during the recent holiday season. (Photo: Bloomberg)

E-commerce firm Amazon is scaling up its efforts to enhance its fulfilment, transportation, and logistics infrastructure in India. This includes utilising various modes of transport such as rail, air, surface, and water to ensure faster and more reliable delivery of customer packages and expanding its reach to millions of sellers.

Amazon India and state-run Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) recently signed an agreement that allows the e-commerce firm to use inland waterways for transporting customer packages.

This made the company the first e-commerce player in India to use inland water transport. The aim is to work together with IWAI