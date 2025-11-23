Amazon vs Perplexity: Drawing the AI line in a growing ecommerce debate

The simmering tension between Amazon and Perplexity AI came to the fore on November 4, when the e-commerce giant sent a cease-and-desist notice accusing the startup’s AI agent of covertly intruding its website. It has also triggered a larger debate: How far AI agents should be allowed to go — what they access, how they operate, and whom they ultimately serve.

In its notice, Amazon also accused Perplexity’s Comet Browser of putting the data of customers at risk, claiming that the latter’s terms of use and privacy notice granted it “broad rights to collect passwords,