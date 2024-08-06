Apple may use plastic body, instead of aluminium, in Watch SE 2024: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a “rigid plastic” body for the next-generation Apple Watch SE model. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it is “increasingly likely” that Apple would shift to a rigid plastic body for the next Apple Watch SE model “for a better array of colours.”

According to the report, Apple could launch the next-generation Apple Watch SE this year, alongside the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10. Apart from the all-plastic body, the third-generation Apple Watch SE could feature a new processor. As per the report, this affordable Apple Watch model could be powered by the S9 chip that debuted last year with the Apple Watch Series 9. However, Apple could surprise by powering the Watch SE 2024 with S10 chip, which would make its debut on the next-generation Apple Watch Series 10. This could be possible as a shift from an aluminium casing to plastic will significantly reduce the manufacturing cost.

The report stated that a reduced manufacturing cost could also allow Apple to pack more functionality and features into the next generation Apple Watch SE such as always-on display and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. Both of these features are not available on the current generation Apple Watch SE.

Alternatively, Apple could reduce the price of the Apple Watch SE and keep the set of features on the device relatively similar to that of the predecessor. This would make the Apple Watch accessible to more customers.