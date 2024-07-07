Banks should be prepared for providing credit through UPI: Zeta CEO APAC

Bengaluru-based Zeta, which provides banking technology to institutions globally, is looking for opportunities in India. It serves HDFC Bank in India and aims to strengthen the core banking systems of other lenders. RAMKI GADDIPATI, chief executive officer (CEO) for Asia Pacific (APAC) and global chief technology officer (CTO) of Zeta, in a video interview with Ajinkya Kawale spoke about technology and banking. Edited excerpts:

How has the first half of 2024 been for Zeta?

It is an exciting year for Zeta. We will be doing some work in the US. This year, we have decided that we’ll start our