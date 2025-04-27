Cradlewise, AI startup that gives parents peace of mind with smart tech

It is 2020. A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic is spreading and the world is in tumult. In the middle of uncertainty, the Patils decide to move to the Bay Area in San Francisco, United States (US) from Bengaluru.

The couple boarded a long transatlantic flight to the US, having with them their two young children, four bags but no medical insurance. Radhika Patil and her husband Bharath are engineers, who five years later are being praised by artificial intelligence (AI) leaders like Sam Altman.

Radhika and Bharath are the founders of Cradlewise, an Indian startup which since being set up in 2018