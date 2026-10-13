Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Data centre demand to outstrip supply as AI usage grows, say experts

Data centre demand to outstrip supply as AI usage grows, say experts

NTT Data and Brookfield executives expect strong data centre demand amid rising AI adoption, but warn that power infrastructure, skilled talent and capacity constraints pose challenges

data centers, artificial intelligence

Data centre infrastructure is expanding to meet rising demand for AI computing capacity

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electricity grid capacity, energy storage and conversion, and the talent needed to run data centres remain the biggest bottlenecks to expanding data centres globally and in India, Abhijit Dubey, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of NTT Data, said on Tuesday.
 
“The biggest bottleneck nobody talks about is the hidden bottleneck of talent. So, if you think about electricians, skilled technicians, design, construction... their compensation today is more than most of the white-collar jobs,” Dubey said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 here.
 
There was, however, no dearth of demand for new data centres or even the capital to invest in the sector, he said.
 
 
The narrative of the demand for artificial intelligence (AI), the compute, capacity, the energy and supply chain for AI being fragile is misplaced, and not connected to ground realities, said Connor Teskey, the CEO of Brookfield Asset Management.
 
“We hear about a more efficient model, and people worry about the demand picture, or we hear about one data centre being released and people worry about the demand picture. The demand so overwhelms supply at this point that there is going to be a supply-demand imbalance through the end of this decade and probably far beyond that,” Teskey said.

Also Read

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Two-thirds of MSMEs use AI, but only 21% deploy business software: Study

it industry it sector jobs employee

India's IT giants face identity crisis as AI disrupts traditional biz modelpremium

(From left) Ashish Kumar, Debraj Banerjee, and Vivek Singla of Fundamentum Frontier Advisors

Fundamentum Frontier Advisors raises ₹3,000 crore for AI, deeptech bets

Sridhar Vembu Zoho

Zoho freezes annual salary hikes as AI costs rise, software market slows

Technology companies, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon, are developing custom AI chips to cut inference costs, improve power efficiency and reduce reliance on external processors.

Beyond Nvidia: Why tech firms are turning to custom chips for AI inference

 
Dubey and Teskey were part of a panel discussion that also included Infosys CEO and Managing Director (MD) Salil Parekh and Sajiv Ahuja, chairman and CEO of Tillman Global Holdings.
 
Responding to a question on the data centre capacity buildout, Parekh, however, said that as semiconductor chips were "massively expensive" and facing tremendous competition, it was unclear how long the data centre capacity being built would remain useful.
 
“Today the demand is fantastic, but these are some of the risks that could play out," Parekh said.
 
A second risk, he said, was the backlash against such massive build-out, and that the social response, especially in Western markets, needed to be balanced with the geography’s economic drivers.
 
AI services are growing at a double-digit rate sequentially and are likely to drive almost half of Infosys' work in two to three years, Parekh said.
 
"It is growing at a fantastic pace. If you extrapolate that by a few quarters, you already start to see that's 20-30 per cent of our work in a few quarters, and maybe in two or three years, almost half of our work," he said.
 

More From This Section

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

From supermarkets to airports: Cyberattacks that disrupted real-world ops

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple needs new iPhones and smart-home push to revive pricey stock

Apple is expected to unveil a new smart home hub, an updated HomePod mini and a refreshed Apple TV at its October 13 launch.

Apple's 'Welcome home' event on October 13: Smart home devices to watch for

AI cybersecurity

Kerala Police signs 3-year pact with Cyble to strengthen cybercrime probes

chips, semiconductor

Explained: How Qualcomm-Arm dispute could reshape chip licensing model

Topics : Artificial intelligence Data centre Brookfield Asset Management

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayBuzzing stockGold SIlver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic AlertMax Healthcare SharePM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 8:32 PM IST