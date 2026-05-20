Deep-tech boom has taken K'taka startups past $300 bn mark: Priyank Kharge
The Karnataka IT minister said deep-tech startups in semiconductors, biotechnology and space tech continue to attract higher investor interest and funding
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
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The overall valuation of Karnataka-based startups has crossed more than $300 billion, even as venture capitalists, angel investors and other investors have turned their focus to deep-tech companies working in the space of semiconductors, biotechnology, and space tech, among others, Karnataka’s information technology minister Priyank Kharge said.