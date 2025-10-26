Deepfake rules gather steam: The challenge lies in implementation

A few months ago, Raanjhanaa, a 2013 romance set against the backdrop of student politics, landed in cinemas again. But there was a big difference: In the original, the hero — Kundan, played by Dhanush — dies. In this version, Kundan miraculously opens his eyes as his love interest, Zoya, played by Sonam Kapoor, sits by his hospital bed.

The new happy ending was cooked up entirely by artificial intelligence (AI). Though the re-released version of the film barely moved the box office, it stirred a controversy — the new climax wasn’t imagined by either director Anand L Rai or