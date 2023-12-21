Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Digital money heist: What's behind surge in online payment fraud?

More than 47 per cent of all cybercrime is linked to UPI payments, making it the most common form of financial fraud, says a report by FCRF

Money Heist
Premium

Money Heist

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
“Beti, meri awaaz pehchani nahi?”

“Dear, do you not recognise my voice,” said the voice at the other end of the phone. The woman of 30, a resident of Mumbai, who received the call last week, was first perplexed and then besieged with guilt as the caller went on to introduce himself as Waghmare, “a close friend” of  her father’s.
 
Now she was eager to make up for  her lapse of not recognising her father’s close friend.
 
Waghmare went on to say he wanted to transfer Rs15,000, which he owed her father, to the woman’s account because her father’s “bank server

Also Read

Financial frauds in India rose 65% between 2021 and 2022: Finance Ministry

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

NPCI launches voice-enabled UPI payments, other features; Check details

NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

RBI hikes UPI limit for hospital, educational payments: What does it mean?

4.7 mn commuters used NCMC for travelling in Delhi Metro in last 6 months

Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit pics of children

Legal experts urge Centre to come up with specific norms for regulating AI

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

Govt in process of shaping regulations on Artificial Intelligence: Official

Topics : online frauds frauds UPI NPCI Cyber fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon