Digital money heist: What's behind surge in online payment fraud?

“Beti, meri awaaz pehchani nahi?”

“Dear, do you not recognise my voice,” said the voice at the other end of the phone. The woman of 30, a resident of Mumbai, who received the call last week, was first perplexed and then besieged with guilt as the caller went on to introduce himself as Waghmare, “a close friend” of her father’s.



Now she was eager to make up for her lapse of not recognising her father’s close friend.



Waghmare went on to say he wanted to transfer Rs15,000, which he owed her father, to the woman’s account because her father’s “bank server