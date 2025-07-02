Ed-tech cos embrace AI bots to solve learners' doubts fast, and at scale

There comes a time in the life of every student when notes, friends, and Google, all fail you in your quest for that perfect answer to an academic question. What then is one supposed to do? The answer, not surprisingly, is artificial intelligence (AI). With its ability to scour the vast reaches of the internet, it is able to collect, reason, and present the answer, usually fairly accurately.

Now, edtech firms in India, which are home to hordes of students vying for that elusive medical or engineering seat, are taking the use of AI a notch higher by developing their