Fintech firm CheQ aims to check boxes for every credit need

A quick scroll through CheQ co-founder Aditya Soni’s LinkedIn profile reveals a history of product success spanning nearly two decades, packed with metrics that founders envy and product managers use as a blueprint.

Soni, the founder and CEO of credit management platform CheQ, spent nearly eight years each at industry giants like Flipkart and Citibank, shaping their payments and cards business. After last serving as the business head of payments and the fintech group at Flipkart, he quit in 2022 after he had an epiphany about personalised fintech products.

This was the time when credit in India was picking up