Fitbit by may launch Charge 6 fitness wearable on Sept 28: Details here

The Fitbit Charge 6 is expected to arrive on September 28 with no big changes in the design, compared to Charge 5, but would bring back a a physical side button

The video teaser briefly shows a wearable device similar to Charge 5. Therefore, it is expected to be the successor, the Charge 6

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Google-owned health-and-fitness wearable maker Fitbit has posted on X (formerly Twitter) a short video, possibly hinting at the launch of a new product on September 28. The video teaser briefly shows a wearable device similar to Charge 5. Therefore, it is expected to be the successor, the Charge 6.

According to 9to5Google, the Fitbit Charge 6 would be an incremental upgrade with no big changes in the design. It is said to bring back the physical side button, which is not available on the Charge 5. The Charge 6 is expected to run the user interface similar to the Charge 5, but it is expected to get Maps and YouTube Music apps from Google.

In related news, the wearable device maker rolled out a redesigned Fitbit smartphone app on September 20. The new app is based on Google’s Material You design. It has a new Coach tab for workouts, and offers improved tracking using the connected smartphone’s sensors, and more.

Fitbit app now shows collected data over three tabs: Today, Coach and You.

The main metrics under the Today tab have customisation options to highlight different focus areas. For example, sleep, heart, and more. The Today tab also provides some custom presets for common fitness goals.

The Coach tab shows curated workout data with other premium features like HIIT and more. The You section has the option to adjust personal settings such as daily steps, bedtime, active minutes. Redesigned achievement badges will also appear under this section.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

