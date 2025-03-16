Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / From robots to AI, technology drives progress in bullet train project

From robots to AI, technology drives progress in bullet train project

New tools and processes speed up surveys, improve the use of labour and equipment, and strengthen safety

robotic, bullet train, AI, Technology
Premium

TOP SPEED: (Left) Robotic arms at a L&T factory assemble structures to be used for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. (Top) Bridges for the train are being built based on surveys that use laser pulses to analyse the Earth's surface. (Photos: L&T)

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Work to build the 508-km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR), or the bullet train as it is popularly called, is progressing well and 48.55 per cent of the project was completed in January.  
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the primary contractor responsible for 92 per cent of the construction, is using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), new survey techniques, and robots for efficiency, accuracy and safety. 
Of the 466 km of the project being executed by L&T (331 km in Gujarat and 135 km in Maharashtra), 318 km (68 per cent) in Gujarat will be handed over to other
Topics : Machine Learning Artificial intelligence Larsen & Toubro (L&T) AI technology Bullet train

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon