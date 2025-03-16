From robots to AI, technology drives progress in bullet train project

Work to build the 508-km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR), or the bullet train as it is popularly called, is progressing well and 48.55 per cent of the project was completed in January.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the primary contractor responsible for 92 per cent of the construction, is using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), new survey techniques, and robots for efficiency, accuracy and safety.

Of the 466 km of the project being executed by L&T (331 km in Gujarat and 135 km in Maharashtra), 318 km (68 per cent) in Gujarat will be handed over to other