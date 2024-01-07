Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Future check for Indian startups: 70% see demand for AI solutions

Startups see investments coming for deep tech, a term used for businesses that develop new offerings based on tangible engineering innovation or scientific discoveries

technology
Premium

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last year was challenging for Indian technology startups after a decade of rapid growth. Valuations shrank and regulations changed. And yet India added more than 950 new startups in 2023 to take the total count to 31,000, according to a new report. 
Most startups expect to increase revenue but 46 per cent of them are positive about the funding environment. 
 
Startups see investments coming for deep tech, a term used for businesses that develop new offerings based on tangible engineering innovation or scientific discoveries.

Also Read

Startup funding in 2023 lowest in 5 yrs as big-ticket deals dip: Report

Nasscom appoints Cognizant chairman, MD Rajesh Nambiar as new chairperson

Nasscom appoints SAP Lab's MD, Sindhu Gangadharan as vice chairperson

ArcelorMittal looks to rope in Indian climate tech start-ups to go green

Imaging satellites to AI healthcare: Nasscom recognises India's tech cos

Technology trends for 2024: Leaders' view on what to expect this year

To cut a web of frauds, India needs to strengthen security systems

Road ministry proposes tech system for truckers to inform about accidents

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 to power Samsung, Google XR headsets: Details

Muslims in tech world fear retaliation in speaking up: Sam Altman

Topics : Technology startups in India tech start-ups Nasscom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon