Future check for Indian startups: 70% see demand for AI solutions

Last year was challenging for Indian technology startups after a decade of rapid growth. Valuations shrank and regulations changed. And yet India added more than 950 new startups in 2023 to take the total count to 31,000, according to a new report.
Most startups expect to increase revenue but 46 per cent of them are positive about the funding environment.
Startups see investments coming for deep tech, a term used for businesses that develop new offerings based on tangible engineering innovation or scientific discoveries.