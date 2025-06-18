How an AI bot cracked the tough NEET exam, beating most human scores

The results of India's competitive medical entrance examination — the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 — have recently been announced, but it wasn't just human aspirants in the race this year. As students tackled the high-stakes paper, Allen, one of the country's leading coaching institutes, quite literally put its AI-powered bot 'Allie' to the test.

As a result, while Allen's top-performing student, Tanmay Jagga, secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 74 with 650 out of 720 marks, Allie outshone him by some margin with 678 marks, a score likely to fetch a candidate a top-10 rank and