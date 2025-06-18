Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How an AI bot cracked the tough NEET exam, beating most human scores

An AI bot named Allie developed by coaching institute Allen scored 678/720 in her NEET 2025 exam debut, a score that would place in the top 10 and secure a spot at AIIMS Delhi

AI bot
According to data shared by the institute's chief technology officer Saurabh Tandon, over 90,000 students used the bot to solve nearly 600,000 queries last month.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of India's competitive medical entrance examination — the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 — have recently been announced, but it wasn't just human aspirants in the race this year. As students tackled the high-stakes paper, Allen, one of the country's leading coaching institutes, quite literally put its AI-powered bot 'Allie' to the test.
 
As a result, while Allen's top-performing student, Tanmay Jagga, secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 74 with 650 out of 720 marks, Allie outshone him by some margin with 678 marks, a score likely to fetch a candidate a top-10 rank and
