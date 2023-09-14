HTech to launch Honor 90 5G smartphone today: Livestream, expected specs

Chinese smartphone brand Honor is set to make a comeback in India in partnership with home-grown start-up HTech. Its first offering, the Honor 90 5G smartphone, is set to launch in the country today, on September 14. The event will kick off at 12:30 PM. It will be live-streamed for the online audience. Below are the details:

When and where to watch it

The Honor 90 5G smartphone launch event will livestream on the brand’s official YouTube channel. The event will start at 12:30 PM IST. Honor has confirmed that the smartphone will be up for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon India right after the event.

What to expect

HTech has not officially announced specifications of the India-bound Honor 90 5G, but the device is expected to be identical to the model already available in China. The Honor 90 5G in China is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The India model is expected to bring the same processor, but with different RAM and storage configurations. The Honor 90 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display of 1200 x 2664 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 66-watt fast charging. The Honor 90 5G boots Android 13 operating system-based MagicOS 7.1 interface, which is expected to get regional language support in India. The Honor 90 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 35,000 in India.

Honor 90 5G event livestream

