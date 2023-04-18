close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

In demand: Prompt engineers who train AI in human language and its context

Core competencies: Computer savvy, creative individuals with a grip on language

Debarghya Sanyal New Delhi
artificial intelligence, AI
Premium

Photo: Pexels

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us
A search on LinkedIn with the keywords “Prompt Engineer” reveals an interesting trend among Indian job-seekers. A number of users have added “aspiring prompt engineer” (or a variation of this) to their profile headlines. Several content creators, especially those with experience in creating short, focused content for social media consumption, are updating their profiles with such headlines.
While definitions are yet to be formalised, a prompt engineer trains the emerging crop of large language model (LLM) artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Bing AI to deliver more accurate and relevant responses to the questions people are likely to ask.
While these jobs have been around for a couple of years at least, an evolving debate around the threat generative AI tools like ChatGPT might pose to traditional job profiles has brought prompt engineering into the spotlight. Several media reports about Google-ba
Or

Also Read

Prompt engineering skills: A possible cure on new automation anxiety

Employment exchange registrations yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels

Monster.com makeover: Renamed foundit.in, it's now a talent management firm

LinkedIn India's membership crosses 100 million, second largest after US

Samsung to hire 1,000 engineers for its research facilities in India

Apple unveils Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate

Twitter will now label 'hateful' tweets, make them less discoverable

As govt tightens regulations, fintech firms search for legal experts

Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first India store in Mumbai

Musk says he'll create ChatGPT alternative 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'

Topics : Artificial intelligence

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read
Premium

After Supreme Court's verdict, banking frauds in the eye of the beholder

bank frauds, financial scams
6 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneAndroidBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon