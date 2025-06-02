India's semiconductor ecosystem takes shape with $21 billion pipeline

In the semiconductor industry, assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) are the final, critical phases before chips are shipped to diverse users — smartphones, laptops, automotive, consumer electronics, and other product manufacturers.

These processes contribute 12–15 per cent of a chip’s total value. In India’s budding semiconductor landscape, this is where the action is. Government-backed initiatives, at both central and state levels, are kickstarting chip manufacturing from the finish line, establishing ATMP/OSAT units led by tech giants and strategic alliances — alongside one fabrication plant by Tata Electronics.

More than $21 billion worth