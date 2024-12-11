Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection to be launched on Dec 18: What to expect

Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection to be launched on Dec 18: What to expect

The Realme 14x 5G will be India's first smartphone under Rs 15,000 to feature IP69 dust and water resistance, the company announced

Realme 14x 5G smartphone

Realme 14x 5G smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 14x 5G smartphone in India on December 18. Alongside the launch date, the company has shared details about the smartphone’s design, durability features, and pricing.
 
Realme 14x 5G: Details
 
Realme has confirmed that the 14x 5G will be the first smartphone in its segment to feature an IP69 rating, offering protection against dust and water ingress.
 
In terms of design, the Realme 14x 5G will feature a triple-camera setup arranged vertically on a rectangular module at the top left of the rear panel. The smartphone will feature a flat frame design and is likely to include a flat display. Realme stated that the design is inspired by the "tough beauty of diamonds," with a back panel that reflects the lustre of crystals and gems when viewed under sunlight. It will be available in Gold, Red, and Black colour options.
 
 
The company has confirmed that the Realme 14x 5G will be priced under Rs 15,000 and will be available on Realme’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 
Realme 14x 5G: Expected specifications

More From This Section

ChatGPT Canvas

OpenAI continues announcement streak, releases 'Canvas' workspace interface

google, google logo

Google's biggest bet is AI for search, says investment chief Ruth Porat

Google app

Google asks FTC to break up Microsoft's cloud deal with OpenAI: Report

Adobe

Adobe's AI video rollout lags behind while OpenAI launches rival Sora

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra

Apple's next ultra smartwatch will be able to send texts via satellite

  • Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W wired charging
  • Protection: IP69 rating
Earlier this week, Realme also announced plans to introduce its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones in India, targeting the Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 Pro models. While the launch schedule for the Pro series has not been revealed, these smartphones are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and will prioritise imaging with a periscope telephoto camera and AI-powered features. 
 

Also Read

Tech Wrap December 9

Tech wrap Dec 9: Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 series, Grok AI, Realme 14 Pro

Realme 14 Pro series 5G

Realme 14 Pro series India launch soon, to rival Redmi Note 14 Pro models

Realme UI 6.0 on Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme UI 6.0 review: Android 15 on Realme GT 7 Pro is good but not perfect

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite launched: Price, specs, unboxing

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro review: Performance and efficiency in a premium package

Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon