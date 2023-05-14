close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

Some of the IT operations management (ITOM) trends that are currently making headlines include observability, AIOps, and cloud migration

Shivani Shinde
On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the digital landscape growing more complex each day, businesses are realising that the customer experience is a top priority. To achieve their goal of providing a superior digital experience for customers, organisations are turning to several solutions to enhance their IT operations.

Some of the IT operations management (ITOM) trends that are currently making headlines include observability, AIOps, and cloud migration. In a recent survey conducted by ManageEngine — the enterprise IT management division of Zoho —asked over 470 IT decision makers globally and in India about their opinions on these ITOM trends and how they plan to approach them this year.

ITOM trends in 2023
Or

Also Read

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

Year in review: From metaverse to 5G, here're tech trends that defined 2022

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Unilever's cloud-only approach will improve resilience, strengthen security

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Disruptive tech can help employees

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users in US

WhatsApp working on broadcast channel conversation with 12 new features

Samsung faces serious competitor in fast growing foldable phone market

Topics : IT jobs Trends

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Premium

Grandma plays PubG, what's your game? Profile of gamer is rapidly changing

PuBG
5 min read
Premium

ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns
2 min read
Premium

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Quantum
5 min read
Premium

Disruptive tech can help employees

chart
4 min read

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users in US

Google, Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Govt set to make an equity infusion of Rs 300 crore in Alliance Air

Alliance Air
2 min read
Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read

M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 trn; Reliance, HUL shine

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read

Will the South write the script of Congress' revival one more time?

Congress
3 min read
Premium

Go First has access to Rs 300 cr, will start ops at the earliest: Exec

Go First
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon