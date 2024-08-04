Business Standard
Large language models: GenAI that works for India's defence sector

Security agencies need GenAI for intelligence gathering, logistics and autonomous combat systems

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has taken every possible business, industry and government department by storm. India’s defence sector is not far behind. The rise of large language models (LLM), which are used to power GenAI products, has
Representative Picture

Ashutosh Mishra
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 9:43 PM IST
Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has taken every possible business, industry and government department by storm. India’s defence sector is not far behind. The rise of large language models (LLM), which are used to power GenAI products, has not left defence forces untouched.

India’s Ministry of Defence set up an AI taskforce in 2018. By 2022, around 40 different GenAI products developed by defence public sector enterprises were in place.

The application of AI-based technology in defence covers many functions and possibilities such as training, surveillance, logistics, cybersecurity, unmanned aerial vehicles and others.

The defence and security sectors

Artificial intelligence defence sector defence firms Technology

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

