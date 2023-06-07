Meesho to double down on AI/ML investments amid profitability push

“Investments in AI are going to be the biggest focus area for us from a technology standpoint. We plan on leveraging the latest advancements in the sector, be it generative AI, Chat GPT, or any other emerging technology, to improve the customer experience,” he says.

“AI/ML has been a big part of our product evolution in the last two or three years. And we are going to continue investing in it quite a bit going forward,” Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho, told Business Standard.