Meesho to double down on AI/ML investments amid profitability push

Amid the ever-increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across sectors and enterprises, homegrown e-commerce marketplace Meesho plans to double down on its investments in AI/ML as the company aims to achieve profitability in FY24.
“AI/ML has been a big part of our product evolution in the last two or three years. And we are going to continue investing in it quite a bit going forward,” Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho, told Business Standard.
“Investments in AI are going to be the biggest focus area for us from a technology standpoint. We plan on leveraging the latest advancements in the sector, be it generative AI, Chat GPT, or any other emerging technology, to improve the customer experience,” he says.
