Meesho to double down on AI/ML investments amid profitability push

The company has been betting big on data science and technology-driven use cases over the past three and a half years

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho
Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho

Jun 07 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Amid the ever-increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across sectors and enterprises, homegrown e-commerce marketplace Meesho plans to double down on its investments in AI/ML as the company aims to achieve profitability in FY24.
“AI/ML has been a big part of our product evolution in the last two or three years. And we are going to continue investing in it quite a bit going forward,” Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho, told Business Standard.
“Investments in AI are going to be the biggest focus area for us from a technology standpoint. We plan on leveraging the latest advancements in the sector, be it generative AI, Chat GPT, or any other emerging technology, to improve the customer experience,” he says.
First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Business Standard
