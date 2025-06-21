Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 12:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meity on alert to find Indian data in global breach; asks Cert-In to probe

Meity had issued guidelines on cyber incident timelines in 2022

A Cybernews researcher team, led by Vilius Petkauskas, found, through an investigation beginning in January 2025, that the new records were scattered across 30 different databases and were most likely stolen by various infostealers

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:21 AM IST

Taking cognizance of an alleged global data breach, the Union government is taking steps to identify the quantum of Indian data in it, it is learnt. In what is being considered one of the biggest breaches globally, user names, passwords, and other sensitive personal information of around 16 billion digital accounts were leaked recently.
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has asked the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) to seek an appropriate response from intermediaries, data centres, corporate bodies, and government organisations on the Indian data present in the global data leak and report back with details.
