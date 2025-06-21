Meity on alert to find Indian data in global breach; asks Cert-In to probe

Taking cognizance of an alleged global data breach, the Union government is taking steps to identify the quantum of Indian data in it, it is learnt. In what is being considered one of the biggest breaches globally, user names, passwords, and other sensitive personal information of around 16 billion digital accounts were leaked recently.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has asked the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) to seek an appropriate response from intermediaries, data centres, corporate bodies, and government organisations on the Indian data present in the global data leak and report back with details.