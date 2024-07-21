Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Microsoft global tech outage: When all systems in the world go down

The tech outage marks the risk of depending on a single firm's software, report Shivani Shinde & Ashutosh Mishra

global microsoft outage, flights delay india, screen blue of death
Premium

Passengers at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport look at a blue screen displaying an error message on Friday when a technology outage affected computers worldwide. (Photo: PTI)

Shivani ShindeAshutosh Mishra Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
The technology outage on Friday proved the peril of an increasingly interconnected digital world. A software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike affected 8.5 million Microsoft Windows devices, causing one of the largest tech outages. Less than 1 per cent of Windows machines were affected, according to Microsoft, but it had a cascading effect on centralised software systems.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon update led to the ‘blue screens of death’ in Windows systems, disrupting emergency services, airlines, financial transactions and individuals.

The outage raised questions about the rising trend of single point of failure in technology infrastructure and centralised software

Also Read

2 days after global outage: Airlines play catch-up with flight schedule

About 8.5 mn devices got affected by CrowdStrike-related outage: Microsoft

Microsoft outage: IndiGo cancels 93 flights; systems limp back to recovery

Issue resolved, flights on schedule now: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Banking to healthcare operations: What caused the global cyber outage?

Topics : Microsoft flight

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon