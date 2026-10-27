Tuesday, October 27, 2026 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft India offers voluntary exit with 1 month salary per yr of service

Microsoft India offers voluntary exit with 1 month salary per yr of service

Eligible employees selected for the programme must decide by December 1, with the package also including health insurance and career transition services

Microsoft

The voluntary exit programme comes even as Microsoft continues to hire | Image: Bloomberg

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft will offer employees in India a standard severance package, including one month of base salary for each completed year of service, health insurance and career transition services, as part of its voluntary retirement programme, the company said.
 
Microsoft India employees selected for the voluntary retirement scheme must decide by December 1, the company said.
 
While the company did not share details of the number of employees impacted in India, a spokesperson said Microsoft continues to “invest in India’s talent and technology ecosystem and is backing the country’s AI ambitions with $20.5 billion in committed investment between 2025 and 2029 across cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and operations”.
 
 
“We are also on track to fulfil our commitment of equipping 20 million people across India with AI skills by 2030,” the spokesperson said.
 
Earlier on Monday, the company offered a voluntary exit scheme to nearly 60,000 employees globally, or roughly 25 per cent of its 223,000-strong workforce.

Also Read

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer: Eligibility, benefits, deadline and more

Microsoft

Microsoft offers voluntary exit to 60K employees in India, 3 other nations

Microsoft

Microsoft develops AI tool that can diagnose 'sequentially' like doctor

Mike yeh, microsoft

AI agents must be given limited access to network: Microsoft V-P Mike Yehpremium

Microsoft

Microsoft exits Nscale data centre deal in UK amid power delays: Report

 
“This offer will be available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States at level 70 and below,” said Amy Coleman, executive vice-president and chief people officer at Microsoft.
 
The decision to offer the voluntary retirement programme to roughly one-fourth of its workforce comes as companies worldwide look to improve efficiency and shore up revenues with artificial intelligence, leading to layoffs or retirement programmes such as the one Microsoft is offering.
 
In a blog post, Coleman said the voluntary exit offer was an important part of how Microsoft was “creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter”.
 
The voluntary exit programme comes even as Microsoft continues to hire.
 
In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, Coleman said the company welcomed 1,600 new employees between October 19 and 23.
 
“There’s a lot of conversation about what AI will mean for jobs. Some companies see AI as a reason to hire fewer people early in their careers. At Microsoft, we see it differently. Every leader we’ll need in ten years is starting their career somewhere today. We want them starting here,” Coleman said in the post. 

More From This Section

Apple iPad mini with 8.5-inch OLED display

Apple launches iPad mini with OLED display, A20 Pro: India pricing, details

iPhone Duo, Apple duo, foldable iphone

Apple's foldable iPhone Duo draws early complaints of screen cracking

Fake iPhone Duo offers lure buyers with discounts, risking data theft and financial fraud.

Fake iPhone Duo offers hit premium buyers as scammers exploit launch hype

Video streaming technology and hardware decoding

Why smoother video streaming needs more than just faster internet

Apple's Pro and tell event

Apple 'Pro and tell' event this week: OLED MacBook Pro, iPad mini expected

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft India Microsoft India business Microsoft Corporation

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchDalmia Bharat sharesDefence stocksQ2 Results TodayAther Energy ShareMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferDelhi pollution curbsGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 11:47 AM IST