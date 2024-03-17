Monitor, alert, resolve: AI comes to the rescue as cyberattacks rise

By the time you finish reading this article, thousands of computer systems around the world would have been hacked. That’s the pace at which cyber threats are emerging.

As cybercriminals evolve their tactics and exploit vulnerabilities in increasingly sophisticated ways, the need for innovative solutions to combat them has never been greater. Fortunately, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) offers a powerful arsenal for defending against cyberattacks and protecting digital assets.