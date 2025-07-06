Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pharma GCCs tap artificial intelligence to fast-track drug discovery

Pharma GCCs tap artificial intelligence to fast-track drug discovery

They are not just cutting down drug development time, but also the cost involved in it. AI is reshaping how drugs and therapies are developed

global capability centres are also working to make clinical trials cheaper and less time-consuming by predicting adverse events

Avik Das
Avik Das
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Pharmaceutical global capability centres (GCCs) in India are emerging as critical hubs in the global effort to cut drug development timelines and costs, thanks to the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI).
 
From early-stage discovery to clinical trial optimisation and regulatory processes, GCCs are co-creating AI solutions that are reshaping how drugs and therapies are developed.
 
“The process of ideation to getting a medicine in a patient’s hand is a 10 to 14-year process, but with artificial intelligence (AI), it will be reduced by 50 per cent. We should be able to see a higher success
