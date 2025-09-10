Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Qcom firms go on an EV drive, but cost, charging infra remain roadblocks

Qcom firms go on an EV drive, but cost, charging infra remain roadblocks

Major delivery platforms commit to adopting EVs for last-mile deliveries, but upfront costs of EV two-wheelers and lack of reliable charging infrastructure remain barriers

While delivery platforms said they are committed to sustainability, they also mentioned challenges such as limited awareness, affordability issues, and charging infrastructure in the country's EV ecosystem.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of World Electric Vehicles (EV) Day on September 9, quick commerce (qcom) firms said that they are accelerating efforts to electrify their delivery fleets as last-mile orders continue to rise. These companies are forging partnerships with EV manufacturers, designing company-specific roadmaps, and setting targets for green mobility.
 
Ambitious electrification plans
 
As part of increasing the adoption of EVs among delivery partners, Blinkit's parent company, Eternal, recently launched a pilot EV rental bike fleet in Delhi with 300 two-wheelers, which allowed partners to experience the benefits of EVs over internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, according to Anjalli Ravi
