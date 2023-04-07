Risks of AI and the challenge of taming this useful digital 'devil'

In late March, the Future of Life Institute (FLI), a non-profit that focuses on emerging technology and its impact on society, released an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on research into powerful large language models (LLMs) exceeding ChatGPT-4 in capability. That letter has been signed by over 50,000 people, including a bunch of AI experts, computer scientists and other academics, as well as 1,800 CEOs and entrepreneurs including business magnate Elon Musk and Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak.
The letter claimed “AI labs are locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict, or reliably control.”
It referred to the Asilomar AI Principles, a suggested set of directive principles for the governance and regulation of AI developed at the Beneficial AI 2017 conference in Asilomar in California.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or