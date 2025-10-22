Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / RMG ban a wake-up call for the industry to rethink what is game building

RMG ban a wake-up call for the industry to rethink what is game building

As India bans real-money gaming, investors and studios turn to building creative and community-driven games, signalling a shift from gambling-style apps to genuine game development

online gaming
premium

Investors and studios turn to building creative and community-driven games, signalling a shift from gambling-style apps to genuine game development. (Photo/Pexels)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Social gaming firms and studios are finding room for greater optimism as the Centre tightens its grip on the real-money gaming (RMG) sector, banning all forms of such games, including rummy, poker, and fantasy sports. The investment thesis is now shifting towards studios and publishers that are building categories of games such as AAA and casual ones.
 
Pune-based SuperGaming raised a Series B funding round of $15 million in August, following a $5.5 million Series A in 2021. What’s common in both rounds is the participation of lead investor Skycatcher, a global investment firm with portfolio companies in sectors such
Topics : online games online gaming online gamers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon