Scriptures and dialects to empower AIKosh's multilingual database

The government is planning to use text, images, and other content from religious books and scriptures — cutting across languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu, and some others — as inputs for the AIKosh database, according to sources aware of the development.

Inputs from religious texts, scriptures of local dialects and inspirational word-of-mouth stories will also be included, a senior government official told Business Standard.

“These books have several thousands of years’ wisdom and experience narrated and compiled. So, they can be an excellent source of not just accurate information, but also important context for all kinds of