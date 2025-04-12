Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Scriptures and dialects to empower AIKosh's multilingual database

Scriptures and dialects to empower AIKosh's multilingual database

"Inputs from religious texts, scriptures of local dialects and inspirational word-of-mouth stories will also be included"

AIKosh database, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu
The India datasets platform — one of the seven pillars of the ₹10,372 crore India AI mission — aims to enable access to non-personal data for building AI applications, LLMs, SLMs, and AI tools, among other things

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

The government is planning to use text, images, and other content from religious books and scriptures — cutting across languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu, and some others — as inputs for the AIKosh database, according to sources aware of the development.
 
Inputs from religious texts, scriptures of local dialects and inspirational word-of-mouth stories will also be included, a senior government official told Business Standard.
 
“These books have several thousands of years’ wisdom and experience narrated and compiled. So, they can be an excellent source of not just accurate information, but also important context for all kinds of
Topics : Artificial intelligence languages

