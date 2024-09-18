Business Standard
54 new spacetech startups in 2023 represent new opportunities for India

Spacetech startups are harnessing artificial intelligence and 'deep technologies' like Blockchain and Internet of Things to transform industries and solve pressing societal challenges

GalaxEye Founding Team

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
India’s technology landscape is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the rise of deeptech startups. These ventures are tackling complex technical challenges and addressing critical socio-economic issues, demonstrating the transformative power of the technology. 

The emergence of deeptech startups represents a new frontier of opportunity and growth in India, with startups harnessing artificial intelligence and other ‘deep technologies’ like Blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) to transform industries and solve pressing societal challenges. One of the areas that is witnessing such transformation is space technology.

“India’s spacetech sector is experiencing rapid growth, with the Indian Space Association (ISPA) reporting

