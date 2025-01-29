Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Sridhar Vembu: The billionaire who gave up the CEO office to focus on R&D

Sridhar Vembu: The billionaire who gave up the CEO office to focus on R&D

Vembu's decision to step down as Zoho CEO comes at a critical moment, one when artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the computing landscape

Sridhar Vembu Zoho
Premium

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and former CEO, Zoho.

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A billionaire who left a comfortable life in the United States to settle down in a village called Govindaperi, around a 40-minute drive from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. That's the first thing that everyone mentions when they talk about Sridhar Vembu, the poster boy of India’s software-as-a-solution (SaaS) ecosystem.
 
So it came as no surprise when Vembu decided to step down as the chief executive officer of Zoho and take charge as the chief scientist of the company, overseeing the research and development division. His co-founder, Shailesh Kumar Davey, will take over as the new group CEO.
 
Vembu's decision comes
Topics : Artificial intelligence Zoho Corporation Zoho

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon