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Deeptech startup Yaanendriya raises ₹15 crore from Piper Serica

Deep-tech startup Yaanendriya raises ₹15 crore from Piper Serica to accelerate R&D, expand navigation technologies and scale indigenous sensors for defence and aerospace

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Going forward, Yaanendriya plans to collaborate with defence, public-sector and research institutions for the development, validation and deployment of mission-critical sensing, navigation and autonomous-control technologies

Udisha Srivastav
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

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Deeptech startup Yaanendriya, which is building indigenous sensor, navigation and control technologies for robotics, aerospace and critical applications, has raised ₹15 crore from Mumbai-based venture capital fund Piper Serica.  
Piper Serica has invested in deep-tech companies such as Pantherun, ClearTrust, Sixsense, Astrogate, Coratia, Sensesemi, Ubiqedge, and Enlife.  
For the deep-tech startup, the fundraise represents its first institutional venture capital round. Before this, it had received non-dilutive grant and programme support from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Department of Science and Technology, and the Government of Karnataka. 
Incubated at ARTPARK, the firm plans to use the capital to strengthen research and development, accelerate product development, and expand its portfolio of high-precision navigation systems for mission-critical environments. 
 
It is working on the SynCore series of navigation controllers for autonomous robotic platforms and the YDX series of high-precision inertial sensors deployed across global commercial applications. It is also developing navigation systems and a hardware-agnostic platform for space and critical missions, alongside high-precision Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) inertial sensors for the space sector. 

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Yaanendriya has moved beyond the research and prototyping stage and has onboarded customers across defence and aerospace, drones and robotics, industrial automation and research applications. The company has more than 20 customers and over 10 memoranda of understanding (MoU).  
One of its significant engagements is an MoU with the 515 Army Base Workshop in Bengaluru.  
Vamshi Bharadwaj M V, founder of Yaanendriya, said the funding will help the company scale SynCore and YDX, strengthen its navigation and control platform, and develop indigenous MEMS sensors for the next generation of manned and unmanned platforms. 
“Reliable autonomy begins with a system’s ability to sense motion, understand its state, and control itself. We started with navigation controllers, expanded into high-precision inertial sensing, and are now bringing these capabilities together for increasingly demanding environments where conventional navigation may not be reliable,” said Bharadwaj. 
Satyadeep Singh of Piper Serica, added that autonomous systems will define the next generation of defence, aerospace, industrial automation and mobility, but their foundation lies in technologies that enable machines to sense, navigate and control themselves reliably.  
“At Piper Serica, we back founders building foundational technologies where hardware, software and firmware come together as a scalable platform. Yaanendriya's long-term technology roadmap and execution capabilities gave us the conviction that it can build a globally competitive navigation technology company from India,” Singh added.  
In FY26, the company witnessed a revenue of approximately ₹72 lakh. It recognised a further ₹48 lakh revenue during the first quarter of FY27 and is targeting revenue of approximately ₹5.4 crore for financial year 2027.  
“The projected growth is expected to be driven by higher sales of navigation controllers, inertial measurement units and GNSS-based systems, along with customer-specific product-development and integration programmes,” said Bharadwaj.  
Going forward, Yaanendriya plans to collaborate with defence, public-sector and research institutions for the development, validation and deployment of mission-critical sensing, navigation and autonomous-control technologies.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

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