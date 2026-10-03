Apple asks AT&T users to replace iPhone 18 Pro Max after network glitch

By Chris Welch

Apple Inc. said “a small number” of AT&T Inc. customers who recently upgraded to the company’s iPhone 18 Pro Max will need to replace their devices after a bug caused them to lose cellular service.

The $1,299 phone, which went on sale two weeks ago, is Apple’s highest-end handset outside of its forthcoming foldable, the iPhone Duo. The AT&T problem has prevented some 18 Pro Max owners from making calls, accessing data, or sending and receiving text messages on the network. It’s unclear how many people are experiencing the issue. Those affected are finding their devices largely unusable unless they’re connected to a Wi-Fi network.

In a statement provided to Bloomberg News, an Apple spokesperson said, “We have identified an issue affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro Max users on the AT&T network that may cause a device to lose service and be unable to make calls.”

The iPhone maker has already issued a carrier settings update and released a new version of its iOS operating system, 27.0.1, to prevent the glitch from reaching more people. The carrier-settings fix will automatically download for AT&T users over the next 14 days, but Apple urged consumers to immediately install any available software updates. Users can manually begin the update by going into the “General” section of the iPhone settings and selecting “About.”

For those who have already been affected, the only solution is swapping their phone for a new unit with either Apple or AT&T.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max that’s sold in the US differs from other new models in one way: It includes a cellular modem manufactured by Qualcomm Inc. All other versions, including the smaller iPhone 18 Pro, ship with Apple’s in-house C2 modem. Only the 18 Pro Max has been affected by the AT&T bug, according to customer reports.