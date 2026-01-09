Tamil Nadu to put quantum computers in hands of students, startups

iTNT Hub is working closely with academic institutions, startups, and research communities across the state to improve the information technology ecosystem.

This initiative marks a shift from theory to practice. Learners and early-stage innovators in Tamil Nadu will work on an actual quantum computer rather than using simulators or cloud access.

In the first phase, students and startups across the state will gain remote access to a four-qubit quantum computer developed by XeedQ. This will allow hands-on experimentation, algorithm testing, and exposure to real quantum workflows. In the second phase, Tamil Nadu could become the first state government in India to place a physical quantum computer within the reach of its innovation ecosystem.

The programme will be anchored by iTNT Hub. XeedQ GmbH will provide the remote access, quantum hardware, technical expertise, and learning support as part of this engagement. “Quantum computing should not remain locked inside labs or limited to theory. By giving students and startups direct access to real quantum hardware, Tamil Nadu is creating confidence, capability, and curiosity at the right stage. This programme is about learning by doing, and that is how meaningful quantum ecosystems are built,” said Gopalakrishnan Balasubramanian, founder and chief executive officer, XeedQ.

This collaboration focuses on democratising access to quantum computing, building practical capability, and accelerating Tamil Nadu’s deep-tech ecosystem. The programme, which will be housed at iTNT Hub inside the Anna University campus, will include structured onboarding, guided usage, and capacity-building sessions to ensure meaningful adoption by students, researchers, and startups.

“Tamil Nadu’s approach reflects a clear intent to move early, build real skills, and create a pipeline of quantum-ready talent and companies. By putting actual quantum hardware in the hands of learners, the state is laying the foundation for long-term leadership in next-generation computing,” said a source.