A string of technology outages in the US over the past week has disrupted airlines, banks and major technology services. In the latest incident on Tuesday, Apple and Google users reported problems accessing iCloud, Apple Pay, Gmail and Google Search, among other services.

Against this backdrop, Nikesh Arora, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of California-based cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is making it easier for hackers to target multiple customers.

Taking to X early Wednesday, Arora said the disruptions were not coincidental and warned enterprises about the growing threat posed by AI-enabled cyberattacks.

"So what the industry tried to warn enterprises about 6 months ago is here. The events of this week so far are not a coincidence. AI is making it easy for hackers to attack multiple customers. All incident responders are busy, unfortunately there is no silver bullet," Arora wrote.

He urged enterprises to run a multi-model testing harness across their infrastructure, patch their code and find virtual patching solutions for open-source software. "When it happens, because it will. Your SOC should be ready to detect and remediate in record time," he said.

Arora also called on companies to revamp their security operations centres (SOCs), recommending a real-time data lake with proactive machine learning (ML) detectors across their data and AI-powered correlation. He warned that reactive solutions operating across multiple data lakes were not an adequate plan.

In Tuesday's incident, Downdetector data indicated that iCloud and Apple Pay were among the most affected services, followed by Gmail, Google Search and the App Store. Users reported difficulties with account logins, messaging, emails, digital payments and fund transfers.

ALSO READ: GTA 6: How Latina characters in video game history paved way for Lucía Apple said it was working to restore its systems after an internal update caused an outage affecting customer services, including iCloud and Apple Pay. The issue was not caused by a cyberattack, the company said, adding that many of the systems were back up and running, Reuters reported.

A week of major technology outages in the US

The Apple outage follows a series of technology disruptions in the US in recent days.

The first outage was reported on November 12, when Microsoft Outlook, Teams and Copilot went down for millions of users globally. The disruption affected organisations, including government departments, businesses and airlines, which were unable to use the services.

On November 13, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop following a communications outage, with more than 10,000 flights cancelled or delayed. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a newly installed router repeatedly sent large numbers of connection attempts across the FTI network, disrupting aircraft communications and radar feeds at 17 control centres.

On November 16, thousands of customers in the US struggled to access their bank accounts. Many reported problems while trying to make transactions or even use their cards at ATMs. JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank, later confirmed that a software bug within its systems had caused the outage.

United Airlines also faced technology problems on the same day. The airline was forced to delay flights as it worked to fix the outage. According to a Reuters report, a company-wide web-based outage affected multiple applications used by pilots, including crew communications.

In another incident, a cybersecurity breach involving Optimizely, a platform widely used by websites for services such as A/B testing, was reported. According to media reports, researchers found that a hacker had used the platform to inject malware into websites linked to 178 companies. These included Zoom, BBC, CNN, HSBC, Salesforce, Ikea and Air France-KLM.