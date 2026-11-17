Karnataka wants to emerge as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), deep tech and semiconductor manufacturing, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday, citing the state’s research institutions, startup ecosystem, skilled workforce and policy support.

“Karnataka laid the foundations of modern industry and technology through institutions of learning and research, strong public sector enterprises and the trust of global companies. Some of India’s most ambitious scientific and engineering projects have found a home here,” Shivakumar said at the inauguration of the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit, the state’s flagship annual technology event.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘AI and Beyond’, reflecting Karnataka’s ambition to deepen its presence in semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology and robotics while building on its established position in startups and global capability centres (GCCs).

Shivakumar said Karnataka accounted for about two out of every five dollars earned by India through software and services exports, translating into exports of around $173 billion in the previous financial year.

He also said Karnataka received $9.4 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows in the first half of FY26, accounting for 26.7 per cent of India’s total inflows during the period. The state government’s own data also places Karnataka among India’s largest FDI destinations.

More than 1,000 GCCs, or about half of India’s total, are based in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, adding that over 30 new GCCs brought investments exceeding $1 billion into the state in 2025.

“All global companies have trusted us and the most ambitious scientific and engineering projects have found home here. We will bring the talent, the policies and the partnership. You bring your ambition. What lies beyond AI, we want to build here, with you,” he said.

More than 75 countries are participating in this year’s summit, compared with 57 last year. The number of exhibitors has nearly doubled, while business visitor participation is expected to increase by about a third.

On semiconductors, Shivakumar said Karnataka is home to more than 100 fabless chip companies, while three out of every five engineers working in India’s semiconductor capability centres are based in Bengaluru.

He said the state accounts for about one-fifth of India’s electronics exports and is now seeking to move from semiconductor design into manufacturing.

Global companies are investing more than Rs 23,000 crore in semiconductor research and manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru, he said.

Karnataka has already been positioning Bengaluru as a global deep-tech centre, with the government highlighting the city’s strengths in AI, nanotechnology, electronics and research.

Shivakumar also announced that the government’s deep-tech accelerator, Innoverse, would support 35 growth-stage ventures over the next five years.

The programme is aimed at helping companies move from product development to industrial-scale operations.

Under the government’s ‘Government First’ initiative, the state will also become the first customer for selected startups, with a dedicated allocation of Rs 25 crore to procure innovative solutions developed by them.

The initiative is part of Karnataka’s broader effort to translate its research and startup ecosystem into commercial-scale technology businesses and manufacturing capacity.