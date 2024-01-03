Tech Trends 2024: Culturally aware GenAI, FemTech, cybersecurity, deepfakes

Cloud technologies, machine learning, and generative AI (GenAI) have become more accessible, impacting nearly every aspect of our lives from writing emails to developing software, and even detecting cancer at an early stage, according to Werner Vogels, vice president and chief technology officer of Amazon.com. Vogels, responsible for shaping the long-term technology vision of the world's largest online retailer, said the coming years would be filled with innovation in areas designed to democratize access to technology and help us keep up with the pace of everyday life—and it starts with GenAI. It is a type of artificial intelligence technology that

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com